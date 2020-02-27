Summary of Student Retention Performance Indicators for Northern Ireland Higher Education Institutions.

Documents

Student Retention Performance Indicators in HE 2018/19

https://www.economy-ni.gov.uk/articles/higher-education-performance-indicators

Details

This statistical factsheet has been produced by the Department for the Economy, Northern Ireland, using data collected by the Higher Education Statistics Agency. It provides a summary of the 2018/19 Student Retention Performance Indicators for NI Higher Education Institutions.

Advertisement

Higher education staff data: 2018 to 2019
Resources
Details of staff employed at higher education providers in the UK for
Children's social work workforce 2019
Resources
Information about children's social workers employed in local authorit
Approaches to Supported Internship delivery
Resources
Qualitative research on the delivery of supported internships in Engla

Published 27 February 2020