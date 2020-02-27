Summary of Student Retention Performance Indicators for Northern Ireland Higher Education Institutions.
Documents
Student Retention Performance Indicators in HE 2018/19
https://www.economy-ni.gov.uk/articles/higher-education-performance-indicators
Details
This statistical factsheet has been produced by the Department for the Economy, Northern Ireland, using data collected by the Higher Education Statistics Agency. It provides a summary of the 2018/19 Student Retention Performance Indicators for NI Higher Education Institutions.
Advertisement