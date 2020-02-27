UK performance indicators: non-continuation rates, 2018 to 2019

Institution-level statistics of higher education students not continuing into the 2018 to 2019 academic year.

This release relates to the proportion of students who do not continue in higher education (non-continuation rate) in the 2018 to 2019 academic year.

The Higher Education Statistics Agency ( HESA ) publishes performance indicators for higher education in 3 batches each year, on behalf of the 4 UK funding bodies.

This is the second instalment of institution-level performance indicators. Performance indicators on widening participation were published by HESA on 13 February 2020. Further indicators on graduate outcomes of leaverswill be published in April 2020 .

Earlier non-continuation rate publications are available on the HESA website.

