Institution-level statistics of higher education students not continuing into the 2018 to 2019 academic year.

UK performance indicators: non-continuation rates, 2018 to 2019

This release relates to the proportion of students who do not continue in higher education (non-continuation rate) in the 2018 to 2019 academic year.

The Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) publishes performance indicators for higher education in 3 batches each year, on behalf of the 4 UK funding bodies.

This is the second instalment of institution-level performance indicators. Performance indicators on widening participation were published by HESA on 13 February 2020. Further indicators on graduate outcomes of leaverswill be published in April 2020 .

Earlier non-continuation rate publications are available on the HESA website.

Published 27 February 2020