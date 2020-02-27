Advice for dioceses about how to apply for an order under section 554 of the Education Act 1996.
This guidance contains detailed information for dioceses about the procedures and legislation governing section 554.
Orders under section 554 of the Education Act 1996 (section 554 orders) are made by the Secretary of State in respect of closed church schools.
When such schools close, the trusts governing the property fail. Section 554 orders create new trusts for the property. These trusts will usually authorise the diocese to sell the property and use the proceeds of sale for the benefit of other church schools in the diocese.Published 11 March 2014
Last updated 27 February 2020 + show all updates
Update guidance to clarify the processes that applicants must follow.
Updated contact details in advice document.
Guidance document updated.
First published.
