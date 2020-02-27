Teachers' pension employer contribution grant allocations for September 2019 to March 2020.

The teachers’ pension employer contribution grant ( TPECG ) and supplementary fund supports schools and local authorities with the cost of the increase in employer contributions to the Teachers’ Pension Scheme from September 2019.

We’ve published the methodology and rates for the TPECG .

This page provides information for schools and local authorities on:

their September 2019 to March 2020 TPECG allocations

allocations the terms and conditions that local authorities must follow in the use of TPECG funding

We’ve also published guidance on how schools and local authorities will be able to apply to the supplementary fund and scheme for local authority centrally employed teachers.