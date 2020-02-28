Behaviour hubs

The behaviour hubs programme will enable schools with exemplary behaviour to work with other schools to improve their behaviour culture.

Behaviour hubs will enable schools and multi-academy trusts ( MATs ) with exemplary behaviour cultures and practices to work in partnership with those that want to improve their behaviour culture.

Schools will form hubs to learn from each other, sharing good practice and equipping other heads and senior leaders with the skills to improve their approach.

The programme will be based on Tom Bennett’s 2017 review of behaviour in schools Creating a culture: how school leaders can optimise behaviour. This review identified the core principles of successful schools. These include:

having a clear understanding of what the school culture is

high expectations of pupils and a belief that all pupils matter

consistency and attention to detail in the execution of school routines, norms and values

The behaviour hubs programme will begin in September 2020 and will run for an initial period of 3 years.

What you can get

Schools (‘partner’ schools) and MATs supported by the programme will have access to bespoke support and advice on behaviour culture and management from an exemplary school or MAT (‘lead’ school or MAT ).

Based on need, partner schools and MATs will receive some or all of the following:

training led by expert advisers as well as lead schools

bespoke advice

mentoring

support to develop and implement an action plan

open days at lead schools to observe good systems and approaches in action

networking events to share experiences and good practice

online resources developed by the behaviour advisers to support schools

In addition, partner MATs will work closely with lead MATs to consider, develop and implement an approach to behaviour management across schools within the trust.

Who can get support

The programme is open to schools who have received an Ofsted ‘requires improvement’ judgement.

Schools will be referred onto the programme through the department’s school improvement offer, where appropriate, and will be assessed based on need.

What it costs

The programme will be funded by the Department for Education and so will be free for participating schools and MATs . The costs of lead schools and MATs will also be covered.

The adviser team

Led by Tom Bennett, our team of behaviour advisers will oversee the programme and support schools.

Tom Bennett: author of ‘Creating a Culture: how school leaders can optimise behaviour’ and founder of ResearchEd

Mark Emmerson, Chief Executive Officer of City of London Academy Trust in London and former principal of Stoke Newington School, The City Academy, Hackney and City of London Academy Islington

Marie Gentles, Co-Director of Magic Behaviour Management and former Principal of Hawkswood AP Primary in London

Michelle Long, Executive Principal at Dixons Academy Trust and Principal of Dixons Music Primary in Bradford

Jayne Lowe, Director of Bright Green Learning, education adviser, former PRU headteacher and currently supporting Ministry of Justice on ‘Transforming Youth Custody’

Charlie Taylor, Chair of the Youth Justice Board, former Chief Executive of National College for Teaching and Leadership and former head of special school The Willows School Academy Trust in London

Jenny Thompson, Principal of Dixons Trinity Academy in Bradford

Apply to be a lead school or a lead multi-academy trust

In advance of the programme beginning in September 2020 we are looking to appoint approximately 20 lead schools from across primary, secondary, special and alternative provision sectors.

We are also looking for 2 to 3 MATs with excellent behaviour management willing to support other trusts.

If selected as a lead school or MAT , you will have the opportunity to help schools across the country build cultures and systems which promote excellent pupil behaviour.

To apply please complete the form at Apply to be a lead school or a lead multi-academy trust.

The deadline for applications is midday on 30 March 2020.

