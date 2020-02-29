Analysis of the estimated lifetime earnings return to undergraduate degrees by subject and institution type.
The impact of undergraduate degrees on lifetime earnings: research report
Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-096-6, DFE-RR974PDF, 1010KB, 88 pages
The impact of undergraduate degrees on lifetime earnings: online appendix
Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-098-0, DFE-RR974PDF, 726KB, 41 pages
The impact of undergraduate degrees on lifetime earnings: data tables
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 62.7KB
This research uses the Longitudinal Education Outcomes (LEO) dataset to compare the life cycle earnings of similar people that do and do not attend higher education. The research also estimates the return to the exchequer of financing undergraduate degrees.
This is the third report in a series of research publications. The 2 previous reports covered absolute labour market returns and relative labour market returns.
For additional underlying data, contact the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).
