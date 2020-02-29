Analysis of the estimated lifetime earnings return to undergraduate degrees by subject and institution type.

This research uses the Longitudinal Education Outcomes (LEO) dataset to compare the life cycle earnings of similar people that do and do not attend higher education. The research also estimates the return to the exchequer of financing undergraduate degrees.

This is the third report in a series of research publications. The 2 previous reports covered absolute labour market returns and relative labour market returns.

For additional underlying data, contact the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

