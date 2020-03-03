Information for parents about the statutory multiplication tables check, taking place in June 2020.

Documents

Multiplication tables check: information for parents

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-517-0, STA/20/8534/ePDF, 833KB, 4 pages

Multiplication tables check: information for parents (text version)

HTML

Details

This leaflet is for schools to use with parents when explaining what the multiplication tables check is.

It includes information about:

  • why schools are doing the check
  • what happens during the check
  • access arrangements
  • how the results data is used

We will publish further guidance and videos for schools at the end of March.

Advertisement

Ofsted memorandums of understanding
Resources
Memorandums of understanding between Ofsted and other partner organisa
Dance and drama awards: income scales
Resources
Education and Skills Funding Agency national income scales for student
Multiplication tables check
Resources
Information and guidance for primary schools about the multiplication

Published 3 March 2020