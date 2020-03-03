TALIS 2018 Volume II. Teachers and School Leaders as Trusted Professionals

The skillset required to be a teacher is complex and wide-ranging – it’s why we refer to teaching as a “profession” and not just a “job”.

But do teachers feel that they are treated as real professionals, both by society and the school systems they work for? Are their working conditions conducive to the idea of “professionalism”?

All this and more will be addressed in the latest results of theTeaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS).

Join Andreas Schleicher, the director for the OECD Directorate of Education and Skills, for two webinars on TALIS results and what they mean for the teaching profession:

New insights on teacher and school leader professionalism:

What to expect from the latest TALIS 2018 results

Wednesday 11 March, 17:00 CET

Register

How can we better understand teachers as a professional workforce?

New data from TALIS 2018

Monday 23 March, 17:00 CET

Register

