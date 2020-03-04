Academy calls on engineering community to show young people how they can ‘Be the difference’

Second This is Engineering Day scheduled for Wednesday 4 November 2020 – engineers and engineering companies and organisations encouraged to get involved

New season ofThis is Engineering film content for teenagers goes live on social media on World Engineering Day 4 March, showing how engineers make a difference

The Royal Academy of Engineering has today announced that it plans to lead a second This is Engineering Day on Wednesday 4 November 2020 to celebrate the engineers and engineering shaping our everyday lives and the world around us. Working with EngineeringUK and partners across the profession, the initiative is central to the Academy’s This is Engineering campaign to give more young people, from all backgrounds, the opportunity to take up engineering careers. This is Engineering Day will form a key part of Tomorrow’s Engineers Week 2020.

Be the difference - This is Engineering

This is Engineering Day 2020 will be themed ‘Be the difference’ and engineering companies, organisations and individual engineers are all invited to get involved and think of ways in which they can showcase how engineers make a difference – online, on social media or via events and engagement activities.

To coincide with the first UN World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development, a new season of This is Engineering films launched today on social media, focusing on nine real-life engineering heroes whose work helps make a difference in the world. From mitigating flooding and addressing climate change to making farming easier and improving healthcare, they show young people how they can ‘Be the difference’ if they choose engineering as a career, no matter what subjects they enjoy at school.

Many of the emerging and in-demand jobs identified by the World Economic Forum are engineering jobs, yet every year the UK is short of up to 59,000 engineers, while only 12% of the engineering workforce in the UK are female, and 9% are from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds. But the narrow image of an engineer is reinforced online by endless pictures of white men in hard hats. These images often lack diversity, both in the faces of the people and in the disciplines of engineering represented, and there is evidence that it is deterring the next generation from joining the profession.

A key objective of the first This is Engineering Day on 6 November 2019 was to change the stereotypical image of engineers, and the Academy set up a free public image library on flickr for media, photo, advertising agencies and the general public to view and use in projects, articles, campaigns and on social media.

Click here to access the free photo library

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources Key dates for payments, publications, and local authority actions in t Resources The skillset required to be a teacher is complex and wide-ranging â€“ Resources Lack of available data hampers action on safe and innovative engineer

Highlights of This is Engineering Day 2019 included:

Over 130 organisations, including the BBC, ITV and Facebook, signed a pledge to increase the public visibility of more representative images of engineers and engineering.

Amazon Alexa was programmed to answer questions about This is Engineering Day and the role of engineers, and Amazon ran engineering-focused tours of its fulfilment centres

was programmed to answer questions about This is Engineering Day and the role of engineers, and Amazon ran engineering-focused tours of its fulfilment centres Network Rail showcased images of early career engineers on 60 screens across 15 stations in the UK, and across the Virgin train network

showcased images of early career engineers on 60 screens across 15 stations in the UK, and across the Virgin train network Facebook created and promoted new engineering video content featuring their engineers

created and promoted new engineering video content featuring their engineers Celebrities including F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton, author and present Konnie Huq, astronaut Tim Peake and Great British Bakeoff finalist Andrew Smyth marked the day on social media, helping #ThisisEngineering reach over 12 million people on 6 November alone

The This is Engineering campaign is having impact – before the campaign launched in January 2018 39% of young people surveyed aged 11-19 said they would consider a career in engineering but by the end of 2019 this had risen to 60% among those had seen the campaign videos.

Engineers featured in the This is Engineering campaign

Dr Hayaatun Sillem CBE, Chief Executive of the Royal Academy of Engineering, says:

“As young people prepare to take their key exams and think about career choices, it’s vital that they don’t miss out on opportunities to ‘Be the Difference’ though engineering just because they don’t realise what engineering careers really offer. On World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development we want to highlight the great work that engineers are doing in the UK and all over the world to address the sustainable development goals and to make life better for everyone.

“More than 150 engineering companies and organisations across the UK have so far pledged to help the Academy to show a different, diverse and surprising image of the profession. Today we’re calling for even more partners to join our This is Engineering campaign and celebrate This is Engineering Day on 4 November 2020 as we continue our work to transform the image of engineering so that many more talented young people from all backgrounds can see a future for themselves in this vital and rewarding profession.”

Anyone interested in being part of This is Engineering Day 2020 should contact the team at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Notes for Editors

About This is Engineering

This is Engineering is a campaign to raise awareness of the breadth of careers in engineering and help address the significant engineering skills and diversity shortfall that is holding back growth and productivity across the UK economy. The campaign aims to give more young people, from the broadest possible backgrounds, the opportunity to take up an exciting, engaging, rewarding and in demand career.

This is Engineering is led by the Royal Academy of Engineering, in collaboration with EngineeringUK. The campaign has been made possible thanks to the generous support of the Fellows of the Royal Academy of Engineering and our corporate partners. More information about the campaign is available at www.thisisengineering.org.uk and @ThisIsEng on Twitter.

Strategic partner

Founding Principal partners

Principal partners

Major Media partner

Sponsors

Principal university partners

Major university partners

University partners

Engineering UK

EngineeringUK is a not-for-profit organisation, which works in partnership with the engineering community to inspire tomorrow’s engineers and increase the talent pipeline into engineering. EngineeringUK leads engagement programmes The Big Bang and Tomorrow’s Engineers, creates inspiring engineering careers resources and produces a body of research including the flagship State of Engineering report.

Royal Academy of Engineering

As the UK’s national academy for engineering and technology, we bring together the most successful and talented engineers from academia and business – our Fellows – to advance and promote excellence in engineering for the benefit of society.

We harness their experience and expertise to provide independent advice to government, to deliver programmes that help exceptional engineering researchers and innovators realise their potential, to engage the public with engineering and to provide leadership for the profession.

We have three strategic priorities:

Make the UK the leading nation for engineering innovation and businesses

Address the engineering skills and diversity challenge

Position engineering at the heart of society

We bring together engineers, policy makers, entrepreneurs, business leaders, academics, educators and the public in pursuit of these goals.

Engineering is a global profession, so we work with partners across the world to advance engineering’s contribution to society on an international, as well as a national scale.

For more information please contact the Royal Academy of Engineering:

Victoria Runcie Tel. 0207 766 0620; email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Jane Sutton Tel. 020 7766 0636; email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.