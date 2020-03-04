Guidance on the conduct of Ofsted inspectors and Ofsted's expectations of providers during inspection.

Ofsted exists to be a force for improvement through intelligent, responsible and focused inspection and regulation. This is our guiding principle and is reflected in our strategy. The primary purpose of inspection under all our frameworks is to bring about improvement in education provision for learners of all ages and in the care of children and young people. We refer collectively to those we inspect as ‘providers’ (of education or care).

This guidance applies to all inspectors carrying out inspections in all 4 of Ofsted’s remits: early years, schools, further education and skills, and social care.

Expectations of inspectors

It is important that inspectors and providers establish and maintain a positive working relationship, based on courteous and professional behaviour.

We expect our inspectors to uphold the highest professional standards in their work, and to treat everyone they meet during inspections fairly, with respect and with sensitivity.

In meeting this expectation, inspectors will:

evaluate objectively, be impartial and inspect without fear or favour

uphold and demonstrate Ofsted’s values at all times

evaluate provision in line with frameworks, national standards or regulatory requirements

base all evaluations on clear and robust evidence

declare all actual and perceived conflicts of interest and have no real or perceived connection with the provider that could undermine the objectivity of the inspection

report honestly and clearly, ensuring that judgements are fair and reliable

carry out their work with integrity, treating all those they meet with courtesy, respect and sensitivity

take all reasonable steps to prevent undue anxiety and to minimise stressact in the best interests and well-being of service users, prioritising the safeguarding of children and learners at all times

maintain purposeful and productive communication with providers and inform them of judgements sensitively, but clearly and frankly

respect the confidentiality of information as far as possible, particularly about individuals and their work

respond appropriately to reasonable requests

take prompt and appropriate action on any safeguarding or health and safety issues

use their title (such as Her Majesty’s Inspector, Ofsted Inspector or Regulatory Inspector) only in relation to their work for Ofsted

At all times, we require inspectors to act in accordance with our internal policies and procedures on expected standards of behaviour and conduct, and the Civil Service code.

Expectations of providers

Our expectations apply to all providers, including local authorities.

In order to establish and maintain a positive working relationship, we expect providers to:

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources Key dates for payments, publications, and local authority actions in t Resources The skillset required to be a teacher is complex and wide-ranging â€“ Resources Lack of available data hampers action on safe and innovative engineer