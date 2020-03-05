Estimates from the Labour Force Survey of young people not in education, employment or training (NEET) in England.

Documents

Details

This National Statistics release is based on data from the Labour Force Survey ( LFS ).

The release was published quarterly until March 2018, but has since been published annually.

It gives estimates of young people not in education, employment or training ( NEET ), and estimates of young people not in education or training ( NET ).

The figures cover 16 to 24 year olds in England, together with age breakdowns such as 16 to 17 year olds.

The figures include breakdowns by region, gender and labour market status. Breakdowns by health condition are including using the Annual Population Survey ( APS ).

Post-16 statistics team

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources Young peopleâ€™s participation in education, employment and training a Resources Data for UK higher education providers, including sources of income an Resources Guides outlining how the Education and Skills Funding Agency calculate