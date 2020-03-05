Estimates from the Labour Force Survey of young people not in education, employment or training (NEET) in England.
Documents
NEET statistics annual brief 2019: main text
PDF, 1.22MB, 13 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
NEET statistics annual brief 2019: tables
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 183KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
NEET statistics annual brief 2019: technical document
PDF, 205KB, 11 pages
NEET statistics annual brief 2019: underlying data
ZIP, 237KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
NEET statistics annual brief 2019: pre-release access list
HTML
Details
This National Statistics release is based on data from the Labour Force Survey (LFS).
The release was published quarterly until March 2018, but has since been published annually.
It gives estimates of young people not in education, employment or training (NEET), and estimates of young people not in education or training (NET).
The figures cover 16 to 24 year olds in England, together with age breakdowns such as 16 to 17 year olds.
The figures include breakdowns by region, gender and labour market status. Breakdowns by health condition are including using the Annual Population Survey (APS).
Post-16 statistics team
EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
