Data for UK higher education providers, including sources of income and expenditure.

Documents

Details

Finance data for UK higher education providers including detailed breakdowns of their:

sources of income

expenditure

balance sheet information

The finance data is being published by the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA).

