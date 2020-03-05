New employer-led institutes of technology will offer higher level technical education to help close skills gaps in key STEM areas.

The government is establishing high-quality institutes of technology (IoTs). The first IoTs were selected through a government-led competition and are due to open from September 2019.

IoTs are collaborations between further education (FE) providers, universities and employers. They will specialise in delivering higher technical education (at Levels 4 and 5) with a focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects, such as:

engineering

digital

construction

IoTs will focus on the specific technical skills needs required in their area. They will provide employers with a skilled workforce and students with a clear route to technical employment.

IoTs will appeal to:

young people taking T levels or A levels who want to progress to higher technical education

adult learners who want access to further training

people in employment who want to develop new skills

Outcome of the IoT competition

On 10 April 2019 the government announced that 12 IoTs will be set up across the country.

They will be backed by £170 million of government investment to fund industry-standard facilities and equipment.

The lead applicants for the 12 successful IoTs are:

Barking and Dagenham College

Dudley College of Technology

New College Durham

University of Exeter

Harrow College and Uxbridge College (HCUC)

University of Lincoln

Queen Mary University of London

Milton Keynes College

Solihull College and University Centre

Swindon College

Weston College of Further and Higher Education

York College

For information on wave 2 please see Institutes of technology wave 2 competition prospectus.

5 March 2020 Added link to Wave 2 prospectus page. 4 July 2019 First published.