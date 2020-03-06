Letters to Mayoral Combined Authorities setting out implementation funding payments for 2019 to 2020.

These letters set out the details of implementation funding payments to be made in the year 2019 to 2020 to support preparation for devolution of the adult education budget.

Payments will be made as section 31 demand led grants.

The Secretary of State for Education makes grant determinations under section 31 of the Local Government Act 2003.

