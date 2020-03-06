A financial notice to improve issued to The Brookfield School Ltd by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

Documents

Financial Notice to Improve: The Brookfield School Ltd PDF , 116KB, 5 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at The Brookfield School Ltd.

