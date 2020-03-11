National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage: Low Pay Commission remit 2020

The government’s remit to the Low Pay Commission (LPC) outlining the areas they should consider when recommending the 2021 National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage rates.

The government has published a new remit for the Low Pay Commission ( LPC ). The new remit asks the LPC to make recommendations for the National Living Wage rate and National Minimum Wage rates that should apply from April 2021.

We have asked the LPC to make these recommendations by October 2020.

