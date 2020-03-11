Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers
ESFA Update further education: 11 March 2020
ESFA Update academies: 11 March 2020
ESFA Update local authorities: 11 March 2020
Information for further education
|helpline to answer questions about COVID-19 related to education
|gender pay gap reporting 2020
|recording of residential provision for FE colleges and special post-16 providers
|deadlines for apprenticeships training provider contract extensions and new provider legal agreements
|further education data security
|16 to 19 rates and formula guidance
|final qualification achievement rates (QAR) 2018 to 2019
|update on provider roadshows
|round 3 of Taking Teaching Further
Information for academies
|helpline to answer questions about COVID-19 related to education
|gender pay gap reporting 2020
|16 to 19 rates and formula guidance
Information for local authorities
|helpline to answer questions about COVID-19 related to education
|gender pay gap reporting 2020
|recoupment guidance for 2020 to 2021
|16 to 19 rates and formula guidance
|final qualification achievement rates (QAR) 2018 to 2019