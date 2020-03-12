Statistical factsheet presenting analysis of Further Education sector activity in Northern Ireland by Local Government District.
Documents
Further Education Sector Activity in Northern Ireland by Local Government District:- 2014/15 to 2018/19
https://www.economy-ni.gov.uk/articles/further-education-statistical-fact-sheets
Details
The analysis covers all enrolments, regulated enrolments, higher education enrolments as well as qualifications and performance (retention, achievement and success rates) by Local Government District.
Advertisement