The national average attainment for each qualification included in the completion and attainment measure.

The document includes the national average attainment in each:

tech level

tech certificate

level 2 vocational qualification

Providers can use these figures to calculate completion and attainment scores.

Completion and attainment is a measure for school sixth forms and colleges, which is used in the 16 to 18 performance tables.

You can also read the 16 to 18 accountability technical guide to learn more about the completion and attainment measure.