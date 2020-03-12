Experimental statistics on apprenticeship starts, between the 2012 to 2013 and 2018 to 2019 academic years, by employer size, sector and region.

Documents

Apprenticeships in England by Industry Characteristics

PDF, 602KB, 15 pages

Apprenticeships in England by Industry Characteristics tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 840KB

Pre-release access list

PDF, 53.4KB, 1 page

Details

Data from the Individualised Learner Record (ILR), Apprenticeship Service and Office for National Statistics Inter-departmental Business Register (IDBR) have been matched.

This allows information about apprentices to be linked to information about their employers, covering:

  • learner characteristics - age and gender
  • apprenticeship information - level and subject studied
  • employer characteristics - industry sector, size, geography and levy-paying status

Information on apprenticeship starts by employer size, sector and region between academic years 2012 to 2013 and 2016 to 2017 has previously been published as a experimental statistics.

Advertisement

16 to 18 multi-academy trust performance: 2019 revised
Resources
The attainment of 16- to 18-year-olds at the end of their studies in E
Completion and attainment ready reckoner for 16 to 18
Resources
The national average attainment for each qualification included in the
DevOps engineer
Resources
Reference Number: ST0825Details of standardOccupation summaryThis occu

Published 12 March 2020