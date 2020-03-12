This data gives a summary of the responses Ofsted has received to key questions in the post-inspection survey of state-funded schools.

Documents

Responses to post-inspection surveys: State-funded school inspections and other visits between 1 September 2019 and 29 February 2020

View onlineDownload CSV 475Bytes

Details

This data contains a summary of the responses to questions in the post-inspection survey of state-funded schools. It includes:

  • data from 1353 responses received from 2493 inspections and other visits which took place between 1 September 2019 and 29 February 2020
  • only responses received by 6 March 2020
  • only responses where the inspection report or outcome letter had been published by 6 March 2020

Not all respondents answered every question.

Advertisement

Apprenticeships in England by industry characteristics 2018 to 2019
Resources
Experimental statistics on apprenticeship starts, between the 2012 to
DevOps engineer
Resources
Reference Number: ST0825Details of standardOccupation summaryThis occu
Open consultation: Low Pay Commission consultation 2020
Resources
Summary The Low Pay Commission is seeking evidence to inform its recom

Published 12 March 2020