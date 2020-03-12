COVID-19: guidance for educational settings

Guidance for schools and other educational settings in providing advice about the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Coronavirus advice for education settings poster Ref: Public Health England gateway number 2019253 PDF , 177KB, 1 page

Coronavirus advice for education settings poster - landscape version Ref: Public Health England gateway number 2019257 PDF , 181KB, 1 page

This guidance will assist schools and other educational settings in providing advice for pupils, students, staff and parents or carers regarding:

the novel coronavirus, COVID-19

how to help prevent spread of all respiratory infections including COVID-19

what to do if someone confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19 has been in a school or other educational setting

what advice to give to individuals who have travelled to specified countries and areas within the last 14 days

Coronavirus advice for educational settings poster

The poster accompanies the guidance and should be downloaded, printed and displayed in all education settings. It is aimed at parents, carers, students, headteachers, teaching and support team staff.

Coronavirus advice for educational settings poster - landscape version

This is a landscape version of the poster which accompanies the guidance and can be downloaded, printed and displayed in all education settings and on digital screens. It is aimed at parents, carers, students, headteachers, teaching and support team staff.

12 March 2020 Added 'COVID-19: travel guidance for the education sector'. 28 February 2020 Added landscape version of the poster. 28 February 2020 Added the revised poster. 25 February 2020 Updated with information about specified countries and areas. 19 February 2020 Added poster document. 17 February 2020 First published.