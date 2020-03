In depth analysis of UK productivity including new microdata research and methods improvements.

Documents

Details

Official statistics are produced impartially and free from political influence.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources This data gives a summary of the responses Ofsted has received to key Resources Summary The Low Pay Commission is seeking evidence to inform its recom Resources Guidance for schools and other educational settings in providing advic