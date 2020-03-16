Guidance for headteachers, teachers and teaching assistants about administering the 2020 key stage 2 national curriculum tests.
Documents
Key stage 2: test administration guidance
Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-504-0, STA/20/8521/ePDF, 304KB, 36 pages
Details
If you’re involved in administering the key stage 2 tests in 2020, you should prepare by reading this test administration guidance (TAG).
It includes information about:
- planning for the tests
- receiving test materials
- administering the tests
This video shows how schools submit their headteacher’s declaration form:Published 31 March 2016
Last updated 16 March 2020 + show all updates
Updated for the 2020 test cycle.
Updated for the 2019 test cycle.
Updated for the 2018 test cycle.
Updated for the 2017 test cycle.
First published.
Advertisement