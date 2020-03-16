Guidance for headteachers, teachers and teaching assistants about administering the 2020 key stage 2 national curriculum tests.

Documents

Details

If you’re involved in administering the key stage 2 tests in 2020, you should prepare by reading this test administration guidance (TAG).

It includes information about:

planning for the tests

receiving test materials

administering the tests

This video shows how schools submit their headteacher’s declaration form:

16 March 2020 Updated for the 2020 test cycle. 18 March 2019 Updated for the 2019 test cycle. 19 March 2018 Updated for the 2018 test cycle. 21 March 2017 Updated for the 2017 test cycle. 31 March 2016 First published.