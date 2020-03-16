Guidance for administering the 2020 national curriculum tests to pupils with hearing or visual impairments.

Documents

Details

If you’re involved in administering the key stage 1 tests to pupils with hearing or visual impairments, you should prepare by reading this modified test administration guidance (MTAG).

The guidance is to ensure that pupils using the modified large print (MLP) or braille versions of the tests, or who have a hearing impairment, can access the tests properly and that they are not at a disadvantage.

It includes information about:

planning for the tests

receiving test materials

administering and marking the tests

16 March 2020 Updated for the 2020 test cycle. 18 March 2019 Updated for the 2019 test cycle. 19 March 2018 Updated for the 2018 test cycle. 21 March 2017 Updated for the 2017 test cycle. 4 May 2016 Documents updated to reflect the removal of the requirement to administer the KS1 English grammar, punctuation and spelling test in 2016. 8 April 2016 First published.