Key stage 2 tests: returning test scripts

Guidance for completing attendance registers and returning key stage 2 (KS2) test scripts for marking.

Documents

Details

This guidance explains:

what schools will receive in their stationery pack

how to complete test attendance registers

how to send scripts for marking

how to complete and submit the KS2 headteacher’s declaration form

Schools will also receive a hard copy of the guidance in their stationery pack during the week beginning Monday 27 April.

This video shows how schools submit their headteacher’s declaration form:

