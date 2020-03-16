Guidance for completing attendance registers and returning key stage 2 (KS2) test scripts for marking.
Documents
Key stage 2 tests: returning test scripts
Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-499-9, STA/20/8516PDF, 7.55MB, 16 pages
Details
This guidance explains:
- what schools will receive in their stationery pack
- how to complete test attendance registers
- how to send scripts for marking
- how to complete and submit the KS2 headteacher’s declaration form
Schools will also receive a hard copy of the guidance in their stationery pack during the week beginning Monday 27 April.
This video shows how schools submit their headteacher’s declaration form:
