Grant for UK maintained schools with service children of frequently moved or deployed parents.
Documents
MOD ESF: instructions and guidance
PDF, 75.1KB, 6 pages
MOD ESF: scoring criteria sheet
PDF, 31.8KB, 3 pages
MOD ESF: application form
ODT, 21.4KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
ESF poster
PDF, 320KB, 1 page
Details
Background
In light of the ongoing drawdown from Germany and to provide time for the educational authorities across the UK to bring in longer-term provision for service children as necessary, in July 2018 the Secretary of State for Defence announced the extension of the ESF for an additional two years: £3 million for 2018 to 2019 and £2 million for 2019 to 2020.
Schools are a critical part of supporting our service families. Children may have to change school when a service parent is posted or school may support a pupil when a parent is absent for long periods of time. This fund is available to support schools in embedding practices that can benefit the service children and their school.
The fund is different from the Armed Forces Community Covenant Grant Scheme, which is open to a wider variety of organisations and seeks to forge closer ties between military and local communities.
It is also different to the Service Pupil Premium, which is provided to schools in England by the Department for Education in respect of children of serving members of the armed forces.
Directorate Children and Young People (DCYP), which is the MOD’s professional focal point for all matters relating to children and young people associated with the armed forces, are the lead organisation supporting the fund. Read the instructions and guidance for more details of eligibility and criteria.
Applications are accepted from publicly funded schools, academies and free schools throughout the UK who meet the eligibility criteria. Local authorities are also able to apply in support of these schools.
The grant application pack consists of 3 documents:
- instructions and guidance
- regional panel scoring sheet
- application form
Also available is an Education Support Fund Poster and case studies.
Applications are currently closed. Details for the next application round will be published on this page once we have the information.
Applications from England, Scotland and Wales should be forwarded to DCYP-MOD-ESFThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Applications from Northern Ireland should be forwarded toThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Hand written, incomplete and postal applications cannot be accepted.
