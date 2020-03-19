Guidance for schools and local authorities on free school meals arrangements during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

This guidance will help schools and local authorities to continue providing free school meals to eligible pupils where:

the pupil has to stay at home because they and/or wider family members are displaying coronavirus (COVID-19) related symptoms

the school is only open for certain groups or is closed temporarily

DfE coronavirus helpline

Telephone 0800 046 8687

If you have a query about coronavirus (COVID-19), relating to schools and other educational establishments in England contact our helpline.



Lines are open Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm and weekends 10am to 4pm.

