Guidance for schools and local authorities on free school meals arrangements during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
COVID-19: free school meals guidance for schools
This guidance will help schools and local authorities to continue providing free school meals to eligible pupils where:
- the pupil has to stay at home because they and/or wider family members are displaying coronavirus (COVID-19) related symptoms
- the school is only open for certain groups or is closed temporarily
DfE coronavirus helpline
Telephone 0800 046 8687
If you have a query about coronavirus (COVID-19), relating to schools and other educational establishments in England contact our helpline.
Lines are open Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm and weekends 10am to 4pm.
