A list of mainstream state-funded schools and their English Baccalaureate (EBacc) language entry.

List of schools by EBacc language entry

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 394KB

List of schools by EBacc language entry

ODS, 353KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

List of schools by Ebacc entry explanatory information

PDF, 103KB, 2 pages

These lists show the percentage of pupils entering an EBacc language at key stage 4, in 2019 and 2018.

Schools and parents can use these lists to compare their school against other schools in England.

The methodology document explains what information is included in the lists, along with the source of the data, and the methodology used to produce the figures.

The government’s ambition is for:

  • 75% of pupils to study EBacc subjects at GCSE by 2022
  • 90% of pupils to study EBacc subjects at GCSE by 2025

This information is useful for:

  • school leaders
  • teachers
  • school careers advisors
  • pupils and parents

The list also gives the percentage of disadvantaged pupils at key stage 4 for each school. EBacc language entry is lower for disadvantaged pupils on average.

University technical colleges, studio schools and further education colleges with provision for pupils aged 14 to 16 are not included in the list. This is because they provide a specialist technical and professional education and are not expected to offer the same levels of EBacc language entry.

Check the school performance tables for information about a school’s broader performance, including Ofsted inspection outcomes and EBacc average point score.

Published 24 January 2019
Last updated 19 March 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added 2019 academic year information and information sheet.

  2. Updated data to reflect the rounding of EBacc language entry percentages used in school performance tables methodology.

  3. First published.

