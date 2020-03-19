Employment and earnings outcomes of higher education graduates broken down by subject studied and graduate characteristics.
Main text: 2017 to 2018 tax year
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Main tables: 2017 to 2018 tax year
Main tables: 2017 to 2018 tax year
International tables: 2017 to 2018 tax year
International tables: 2017 to 2018 tax year
Main tables underlying data: 2017 to 2018 tax year
Main tables underlying data metadata
International tables underlying data: 2017 to 2018 tax year
International tables underlying data metadata
Methodology document
Pre-release access list
The longitudinal education outcomes (LEO) data includes information from the:
- Department for Education
- Department for Work and Pensions and HM Revenue and Customs
This release uses LEO data to look at employment and earnings outcomes of higher education graduates from English HE providers 1, 3, 5 and 10 years after graduation.
The outcomes are categorised by subject studied and graduate characteristics. They update previously published figures by including data for the 2017 to 2018 tax year.
This publication also includes separate tables showing outcomes for EU and overseas students.
Higher education statistics team (LEO)
Simon Childs
Department for Education
2 St. Paul's Place
125 Norfolk Street
Sheffield
S1 2FJ
EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Phone 07920 594501
