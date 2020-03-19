 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Britain’s builders need immediate Government help, warns FMB

Details
Hits: 9
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Small and medium-sized construction building companies need urgent and immediate additional support from the Government to prevent wide-scale insolvencies and job losses, said the Federation of Master Builders (FMB) in a letter sent today to the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Chancellor of the Exchequer, and the Housing Secretary, in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Advertisement

Graduate outcomes (LEO): 2017 to 2018
Resources
Employment and earnings outcomes of higher education graduates broken
Stairlift, platform lift, service lift electromechanic
Resources
Reference Number: ST0251Details of standardOccupational ProfileA Stair
How interest is calculated - Plan 1
Resources
EnglishCymraegFind out how interest is calculated and applied if you h

 
Builders have reported the following impacts on their firms:
• Three-quarters (76%) say projects have been delayed or cancelled;
• Just under two-thirds (64%) have seen a drop in enquiries;
• Almost all (98%) estimate that one quarter (25%) or fewer of their staff can work from home; and
• Almost one in ten (8%) have already had to make redundancies, representing 58 individuals now without jobs.
 
The FMB is calling on the Government to:
1. Provide a three month tax holiday on VAT, PAYE and CIS payments. The Government must also delay the implementation of Reverse Charge VAT by one year;
2. Extend the £25,000 cash grant currently only provided to retail and hospitality to construction firms;
3. Provide the equivalent rate of Statutory Sick Pay to the self-employed who fill 37% of industry jobs; 
4. Ensure that the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme is quick and easy to use, and is launched as soon as possible.
 
The FMB is also calling on the Government to work with the CITB to help employers keep their apprentices; provide clarification to builders and householders whether social distancing means all domestic building work must stop even if all concerned are well; and start to issue construction industry-specific guidance.
 
Brian Berry, Chief Executive of the FMB, said: “The Government has overlooked the market in which small builders operate. Builders working in the domestic sector simply cannot work from home and are already feeling the impact of the pandemic as a result. The Government must intervene as a matter of urgency if small building companies are to protect their workforces, avoid further job losses, and prevent building companies going to the wall.” 
 
Berry continued: “We musn’t allow a repeat of the 2008 recession when one in three SME construction firms left the industry. Building new homes and levelling-up infrastructure will be key to rebuilding our economy after the virus has passed, and the Government will need an army of builders in place to deliver that.”
 
Berry concluded: “The FMB is supporting its 7,500 members during this difficult time, through its dedicated helplines, tailored communication and guidance, and insurance services. We are also working closely with the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) as well as other industry bodies to ensure the industry is united through this crisis. I’m calling on the Government to match our efforts and ramp up their support for builders immediately.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Philip Turner
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.Doc
Academies general annual grant allocation guides: 2019 to 2020
Resources
Guidance for academies on general annual grant allocation statements f
Whaddon Church of England First School
Resources
The schools adjudicator’s admission variation decision about Whaddon
MOD support fund for schools with service children: grant application pack
Resources
Grant for UK maintained schools with service children of frequently mo
Economic and business response committee meets to discuss COVID-19
Resources
A new Committee to address the economic and business issues presented
COVID-19: free school meals guidance
Resources
Guidance for schools and local authorities on free school meals arrang
List of schools by EBacc language entry
Resources
A list of mainstream state-funded schools and their English Baccalaure
Graduate outcomes (LEO): 2017 to 2018
Resources
Employment and earnings outcomes of higher education graduates broken
Stairlift, platform lift, service lift electromechanic
Resources
Reference Number: ST0251Details of standardOccupational ProfileA Stair
How interest is calculated - Plan 1
Resources
EnglishCymraegFind out how interest is calculated and applied if you h
CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: Petitions Committee to question Ministers on Government strategy with questions from the public
Resources
On Wednesday 25th March, the Petitions Committee will hold an evidence
Government agrees measures with energy industry to support vulnerable people through COVID-19
Resources
Proposals agreed to ensure vulnerable customers who may fall into debt

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page