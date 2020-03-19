Ofsted guidance and information relating to coronavirus (COVID-19) for schools, early years, children's social care and further education and skills providers.

Parents and other members of the public



Please follow the advice from the Department of Health and Social Care and Public Health England.

All routine inspections suspended

We have temporarily suspend all routine inspections of schools, further education, early years and social care providers. The Secretary of State has allowed Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector to do this.

Urgent inspections where specific concerns have been raised can still go ahead. This will allow us to prioritise the immediate safety of children where necessary.

As far as we are able, we will continue to carry out our important regulatory work to help maintain social care provision for the most vulnerable children. We will operate as a proportionate and responsible regulator, in what we know are challenging times, focused on children’s safeguarding and well-being.

We are in daily contact with the Department for Education ( DfE ) to discuss the COVID-19 outbreak and its impact across education and social care.

Closures of schools, further education and early years providers

The DfE has announced that schools will close from Monday, except for children of key workers and vulnerable children.

This also applies to further education and early years providers, including nurseries and childminders.

Further information on the provision required for the children of key workers and vulnerable children will follow from the DfE . The expectation is that vulnerable children and children of key workers will be cared for in existing childcare provision.

There is also guidance for educational settings from the DfE and Public Health England.

Children’s social care

All routine inspections have been suspended until further notice.

Emergency inspections

We reserve the right to inspect in emergency situations, for example when we receive complaints or whistle-blowing information that suggests children may be at risk of harm, or when we might want to visit in order to lift a restriction on the numbers of children who can live in a children’s home.

Regulation 44 inspections

We do not have the power to lift regulatory requirements. Legislative change is a matter for central government and, ultimately, parliament. We are in close contact with government officials as the situation develops.

We expect all providers to continuously risk assess their actions to reflect the risks that COVID-19 poses and to follow Public Health England’s advice. We expect people to think about alternative ways to keep in contact, supervise provision and maintain oversight, such as using telephone and Skype, while recognising the limitations of this approach.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources Employment and earnings outcomes of higher education graduates broken Resources Reference Number: ST0251Details of standardOccupational ProfileA Stair Resources EnglishCymraegFind out how interest is calculated and applied if you h

We are, of course, sensitive to the challenges that all providers are facing. We will take a balanced and proportionate approach to regulation, taking account of how people have tried to satisfy regulatory requirements in these difficult circumstances.

Ofsted staff

As well as focusing on our regulatory work, we recognise that our staff might be able to help relieve some pressure across the wider system.

We are in touch with the DfE , Local Government Association and the Association of Directors of Children’s Services to see how this might best be coordinated.

Ofsted Inspectors (serving headteachers who carry out inspections on our behalf) have already returned to their schools.