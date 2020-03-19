Closure of educational settings: information for parents and carers

Information for parents and carers about the closure of schools and other educational settings following the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Documents

Details

Information for parents and carers of children at registered childcare providers (including nurseries and childminders), primary and secondary schools and further education colleges. This is for both state-funded and independent schools.

This document will be updated as we have further information available.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources For teachers to report assessment outcomes for pupils working below th Resources For teachers to report assessment outcomes for pupils working below th Resources Guidance about maintaining educational provision for schools, colleges