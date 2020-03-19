Information for parents and carers about the closure of schools and other educational settings following the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Documents
Closure of educational settings: information for parents and carers
HTML
Details
Information for parents and carers of children at registered childcare providers (including nurseries and childminders), primary and secondary schools and further education colleges. This is for both state-funded and independent schools.
This document will be updated as we have further information available.
Advertisement