 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

COVID-19 Guidance: Information for NI Businesses & Employers

Details
Hits: 23
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Coronavirus (COVID-19): Information for businesses and employers in Northern Ireland

To help businesses and employers understand what the measures announced by the Chancellor mean for you, please use this page to navigate the latest guidance for people in Northern Ireland.

Guidance for employees

Read all the latest guidance and frequently asked questions for employees including details about statutory sick pay and Universal Credit.

Sickness and disability benefits

Face-to-face assessments for all sickness and disability benefits will be temporarily suspended for the next 3 months from Tuesday 17 March. No further action is required by any claimant as a result of this change. They will be contacted with advice on next steps.

Travel

Find out all the latest travel advice and sign up for travel alerts via the Foreign and Commonwealth (FCO) website.

Businesses

General guidance for employers

The UK Government has published extensive guidance for employers, including details on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and what to do if someone is suspected or confirmed to have the virus.

UK Government support for businesses

The UK Government has set out a package of measures to protect public services, people and businesses through this period of disruption caused by COVID-19. Businesses in Northern Ireland can access the following schemes and announcements:

Northern Ireland Executive support for businesses

Invest NI have provided practical advice for business online here

Businesses in Northern Ireland can access the following schemes:

  • COVID Small Business Grant - Small business grant of £10,000 to be issued immediately with a cost of £267m providing support to 27,000 businesses in NI. This is for all businesses with a NAV up to £15,000

  • Hospitality, Tourism and Retail Sectors Grant Scheme - An immediate grant of £25,000 will be provided to companies in these sectors with a rateable value up to £51,000.

    Advertisement

    School closures
    Resources
    School closures happen because of an emergency like severe weather. Ch
    Isolation guidance for residential educational settings
    Resources
    The Government has issued guidance to confirm which residential settin
    Labour market in the regions of the UK: March 2021
    Resources
    Regional, local authority and Parliamentary constituency breakdowns of

Information on these schemes will be made available at NI Business Info.

Further to this, the Department of Finance has announced a £100m emergency rates package for businesses. All NI businesses will pay zero rates for the next three months (April, May, June). This automatically reduces rates by 25%, in addition to any existing rate reliefs. This applies to all businesses and does not need to be repaid.

Business support helplines

HMRC tax helpline

HMRC has set up a helpline for businesses and self-employed people who are concerned about paying their tax due to COVID-19.Call 0800 0159 559 for help and advice.

Invest NI helpline

Get help with your business online, or by calling the Invest NI Helpline.Telephone: 0800 181 4422

You may also be interested in these articles:

Chancellor announces workers’ support package
Resources
Chancellor @RishiSunak announces package to support workers as governm
Teachers in primary and secondary schools: TALIS 2018
Resources
The views and practices of primary and lower secondary teachers and th
COVID-19: school closures
Resources
What schools will need to do during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbrea
Coronavirus (COVID-19): attendance recording for educational settings
Resources
Form for educational settings to record attendance whilst closed due t
Coronavirus (COVID-19): guidance on isolation for residential educational settings
Resources
Guidance to support management of children and young people in residen
Coronavirus (COVID-19): cancellation of GCSEs, AS and A levels in 2020
Resources
This guidance aims to answer common questions in relation to the cance
School closures
Resources
School closures happen because of an emergency like severe weather. Ch
Isolation guidance for residential educational settings
Resources
The Government has issued guidance to confirm which residential settin
Labour market in the regions of the UK: March 2021
Resources
Regional, local authority and Parliamentary constituency breakdowns of
COVID-19 essential travel guidance
Resources
Guidance and advice to avoid non-essential travel in the UK.Following
VE Day commemorations to change to protect veterans
Resources
In line with the latest expert medical and scientific advice, VE Day 7
Government sets out plans to enforce closure of businesses and other venues
Resources
Local government will be responsible for enforcing regulations requiri

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page