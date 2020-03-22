 
COVID-19 essential travel guidance

Details
Guidance and advice to avoid non-essential travel in the UK.

Following on from the government’s guidance on social distancing in relation to COVID-19, people should avoid travelling unless it is essential.

Who this guidance is for

This guidance is for people planning to visit second homes or holiday premises during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Essential travel does not include visits to second homes, camp sites, caravan parks or similar, whether for isolation purposes or holidays. People should remain in their primary residence. Not taking these steps puts additional pressure on communities and services that are already at risk.

Read further travel guidance for British citizens travelling abroad and foreign travel advice for each country.

