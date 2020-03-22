 
COVID-19: school closures

What schools will need to do during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Guidance for schools about temporarily closing

This guidance is for schools in England including:

  • local authority maintained schools
  • academies
  • free schools
  • alternative provision schools
  • pupil referral units
  • special schools
  • independent schools

It sets out the principles we’d like all schools to follow.

We will update this guidance as we have further information available.

DfE coronavirus helpline

Telephone 0800 046 8687

If you have a query about coronavirus (COVID-19), relating to schools and other educational establishments in England contact our helpline.

Lines are open Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm and weekends 10am to 4pm.

Published 22 March 2020

