COVID-19: school closures

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

What schools will need to do during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Documents

Guidance for schools about temporarily closing HTML

Details

This guidance is for schools in England including:

local authority maintained schools

academies

free schools

alternative provision schools

pupil referral units

special schools

independent schools

It sets out the principles we’d like all schools to follow.

We will update this guidance as we have further information available.

DfE coronavirus helpline

Telephone 0800 046 8687

If you have a query about coronavirus (COVID-19), relating to schools and other educational establishments in England contact our helpline.



Lines are open Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm and weekends 10am to 4pm.

Published 22 March 2020

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources School closures happen because of an emergency like severe weather. Ch Resources The Government has issued guidance to confirm which residential settin Resources Regional, local authority and Parliamentary constituency breakdowns of

Topical events Coronavirus (COVID-19): UK government response