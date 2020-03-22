Form for educational settings to record attendance whilst closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Documents
Coronavirus (COVID-19): attendance recording for educational settings (Excel)
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 65.4KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Coronavirus (COVID-19): attendance recording for educational settings (Open Document Spreadsheet)
ODS, 10.5KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Details
From Monday 23 March, educational settings will need to temporarily change their attendance recording practices. To minimise the burden on educational settings and ensure that only the most important information is submitted, settings must:
-
Stop taking their normal attendance registers
-
Complete this spreadsheet to record attendance for all children at the educational setting.
-
Use the information in the spreadsheet to complete this short form notifying the Department for Education about your status regarding COVID-19. The form should be submitted by midday each weekday.
Which educational settings should complete the form?
The form is for:
- academies (including free schools and studio schools)
- local authority maintained schools
- local authority nursery schools
- independent schools
- non-maintained special schools
- pupil referral units
- university technical colleges
- FE colleges and sixth form colleges
- Special post-16 institutions or specialist colleges