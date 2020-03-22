Form for educational settings to record attendance whilst closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

From Monday 23 March, educational settings will need to temporarily change their attendance recording practices. To minimise the burden on educational settings and ensure that only the most important information is submitted, settings must:

Stop taking their normal attendance registers Complete this spreadsheet to record attendance for all children at the educational setting. Use the information in the spreadsheet to complete this short form notifying the Department for Education about your status regarding COVID-19. The form should be submitted by midday each weekday.

Which educational settings should complete the form?

The form is for:

academies (including free schools and studio schools)

local authority maintained schools

local authority nursery schools

independent schools

non-maintained special schools

pupil referral units

university technical colleges

FE colleges and sixth form colleges

Special post-16 institutions or specialist colleges