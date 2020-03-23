Statistics on the size and characteristics of the school workforce in state-funded schools.

Documents

Details

In 2018, we revised the regional and local authority (LA) level data on this page. To allow users to make multi-year and geographical comparisons more easily, we have now published a multi-year and multi-level file.

It includes estimates to account for schools who did not provide information in a given year for the staff headcount and full-time equivalent (FTE) numbers, so that year on year figures are comparable. Further work has also been done since the initial publication to improve the quality of the data upon which some of the other indicators were based.

Visit ‘School workforce in England: November 2018’ and select ‘Revised subnational school workforce census data 2010 to 2018’. You can also view the updated 2018 methodology note.

Reference id: SFR06/2012

Publication type: Statistical first release

Publication data: Local authority data

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources Statistics on the size and characteristics of the school workforce in Resources Statistics on the size and characteristics of the school workforce in Resources Provisional statistics on the size and characteristics of the school w

Local authority data: LA data

Region: England

Release date: 13 December 2012

Coverage status: final

Publication status: recently updated

On 13 December 2012 total school workforce headcount figures for local authorities, regions and England in the underlying data were revised to be consistent with schools figures. Also, the JACS mapping spreadsheet was updated to include some new and updated codes used in the 2011 school workforce census.

Statistics on the school workforce in publicly-funded schools in England for November 2011 are available from this page, together with comparable figures for earlier years.

In April 2012 statistics were published including:

teacher, teaching assistants and other support staff numbers in service

age, gender and ethnicity of teachers, teaching assistants and other support staff

teachers’ pay, teacher qualifications and curriculum, teacher vacancies and teacher sickness absence

This release has been followed by information about the curriculum taught in secondary schools broken down by the qualifications of secondary school teachers, and about pupil-to-teacher and pupil-to-adult ratios, added in July 2012.

Also available from July 2012 are files containing a range of information underlying the national level statistics broken down by region, local authority and for individual schools. These are placed in zip files available to download from this page.

The main points from the figures released in July are:

Teacher qualifications and curriculum

The majority (94.8%) of teachers held degree-level qualifications or higher. Headteachers and teachers working in nursery and primary schools were more likely to hold Bachelor of Education qualifications than teachers working in other publicly-funded schools.

Over half (54.4%) of the time spent teaching the curriculum in secondary schools was in English Baccalaureate subjects, ie English, mathematics, history, geography, the sciences and languages.

73% of teachers of mathematics to years 7 to 13 held a relevant post A level qualification. Similarly, 78% of English teachers and 91% of teachers of combined/general science held a relevant post A level qualification.

84% of the total hours taught of mathematics to years 7 to 13 were by a teacher who held a relevant post A level qualification. 88% of total hours taught of English, and 94% of the total hours taught of combined/general science.

Pupil-to-teacher and pupil-to-adult ratios

The within school pupil-to-teacher ratios in local authority maintained primary and secondary schools were 21.0 and 15.5 respectively (compared to 20.9 and 15.6 in November 2010). The change may be due to the increasing number of primary school pupils and a reduction in secondary school pupils. Direct comparisons are difficult due to the number of schools that have converted to academy status during the year. The pupil-to-teacher ratio in academies was 16.0 compared to 15.9 in November 2011. This change is due in part to the increase in the proportion of primary academies that tend to have a higher pupil-to-teacher ratio.

The overall pupil-to-teacher ratio was 17.6 compared to 17.3 in November 2010. The local authority maintained overall pupil-to-teacher ratio has increased in part because the proportion of secondary school pupils and teachers included in this figure has decreased as more schools have converted to academy status.

The pupil-to-adult ratios in local authority maintained primary and secondary schools was 11.9 and 10.9 respectively.

Richard Howe

01325 735470



This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.