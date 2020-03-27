Questions and answers about the provisions being made for vulnerable children and young people.
Documents
Coronavirus (COVID-19): guidance on vulnerable children and young people
HTML
Details
This guidance covers children:
- supported by the child social care system
- with education, health and care (EHC) plans
- in alternative provision (AP) settings
This guidance is for service providers, including:
- registered childcare providers (including nurseries and childminders)
- local-authority-maintained schools and academies (both mainstream and special) - throughout, we define ‘school’ as either maintained by the local authority or a single (or part of a multi) academy trust
- all alternative provision including pupil referral units
- non-maintained special schools
- independent special schools
- general further education (FE) colleges, special post-16 institutions and other post-16 providers
- local authorities and providers of children’s social care
Last updated 27 March 2020 + show all updates
Updated the following sections of the guidance: 13, 20, 21, 22, 24, 26, 27 and 30.
Updated guidance to include additional information on children with education health and care (EHC) plans and children in alternative provision (AP) settings.
First published.
