ESFA Update further education: 25 March 2020
ESFA Update academies: 25 March 2020
ESFA Update local authorities: 25 March 2020
Information for further education
|Information
|latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
|Information
|revenue funding allocation statements for 2020 to 2021
|Information
|final qualification achievement rates (QAR)
Information for academies
|Information
|latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
|Information
|revenue funding allocation statements for 2020 to 2021
|Information
|updated pupil premium allocations for 2019 to 2020
Information for local authorities
|Information
|latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
|Information
|revenue funding allocation statements for 2020 to 2021
|Information
|updated pupil premium allocations for 2019 to 2020
|Information
|updated 2019 to 2020 dedicated schools grant (DSG) allocations
|Information
|consistent financial reporting framework 2020 to 2021
|Information
|final qualification achievement rates (QAR)