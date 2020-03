Local authority data on penalty notices, parenting orders and parenting contracts (for unauthorised absence).

Statistics on the parental responsibility measures used by schools and local authorities to improve poor pupil attendance, including penalty notices, parenting orders and parenting contracts.

We originally published this information as transparency data. From the 2013 to 2014 academic year, the data is classified as ‘official statistics’.

Earlier releases are also available at the National Archives website.

Parental responsibility measures statistics: guide 22 March 2018

Parental responsibility measures: 2012 to 2013 academic year 25 March 2014

26 March 2020 Added 'Parental responsibility measures: 2018 to 2019 academic year'. 21 March 2019 Added 'Parental responsibility measures: 2017 to 2018'. 22 March 2018 Added 'Parental responsibility measures: 2016 to 2017 academic year'. 23 March 2017 Added 'Parental responsibility measures: 2015 to 2016 academic year'. 7 July 2016 First published.