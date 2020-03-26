This collection is made available to support users to interpret the data made available through National Achievement Rate Tables (NARTs). The data are made available not as a formal part of NARTs but to give transparency to the system.

2018 to 2019

Transparency data for standards to account for delays in apprentices completing their programme. We publish information on learners who completed or withdrew from their learning between August and November 2019. We estimate that including these learners would increase the national overall apprenticeship achievement rate by 0.4 percentage points, and that for standards by 3.9 percentage points. Where a college merger has taken place during the 2018 to 2019 academic year we have provided the headline figures for those individual colleges which make up the constituent parts of the merger. Redactions – we have redacted 14 providers from our formal performance tables ( NARTs ) where we are unable to form a reliable QAR . This is done where the data we hold does not allow us to calculate a reliable estimate and therefore provides an unfair measure of performance. We publish headline information for these providers separately for transparency, but they do not constitute a formal QAR and should not be used to compare performance. The underpinning data is included in our national achievement rates to provide a complete view of performance. We estimate that excluding the apprenticeship data of these providers would increase the national overall apprenticeship achievement rate in the 2018 to 2019 academic year by 0.6 percentage points.

In addition, we are making further experimental data available split by campus. Collection of campus data was only introduced into the ILR during the 2018/19 academic year. As it is the first year that providers have been asked to collect this information we have provided this data simply as an early view of what campus achievement rates look like. Any learners who withdrew before the start of 2018/19 will be shown with no campus identified.

The 3 year time-series spreadsheets for 2018 to 2019 are available along with the rest of the NARTs tables.

2017 to 2018 and 2016 to 2017

To accompany the National Achievement Rate Tables ( NARTs ), a number of other tables are made available to give transparency to the system:

Newcastle College Group ( NCG ) components - the NCG QAR used for performance management has been included in the detailed NART tables. NCG have been undertaking a specific pilot for data collection arrangements. We have included a table that gives the headline figures for those individual providers that make up the constituent parts of Newcastle College Group. Merged Colleges – where a college merger has taken place during the 2017 to 2018 and 2016 to 2017 academic year, NARTs will show the aggregated view for the merged college. We have provided the headline figures for those individual colleges that make up the constituent parts of the merger. Redactions – we redact providers from our formal performance tables ( NARTs ) where we are unable to form a reliable QAR . This is done where the data we hold does not allow us to calculate a reliable estimate and therefore provides an unfair measure of performance. However, we publish headline information for these providers separately for transparency. The underpinning data is included in our national achievement rates to provide a complete view of performance.

The 3 year time-series spreadsheets for 2017 to 2018 and 2016 to 2017 are available along with the rest of the NARTs tables here.

2015 to 2016

The implementation of the improved methodology for the 2015 to 2016 qualification achievement rates led to a significant impact on the estimates compared to previous years. Therefore for the first time, we published a three-year comparison at the national level as part of the further education ( FE ) and skills statistical first release ( SFR ).

We have assessed what additional information we can publish to allow for some comparability at provider level for earlier years based on 2015 to 2016 methodology. Those years provided are the same as those provided at national level in the SFR . These estimates are limited and do not fully replicate the 2015 to 2016 methodology for earlier years’ data. Data included here are the apprenticeships overall and timely headline data by institution, and the education and training overall and timely headline data by institution for the 2013 to 2014 and 2014 to 2015 academic years.

We also provide data here for all redactions from the 2015 to 2016 academic year. All redactions are numbers that are considered not to provide a fair measure of performance of the provider but, in the interests of transparency, we publish them separately. In no way do they constitute a formal qualification achievement rate for those institutions and should not be used in such a way and/or for comparisons.

26 March 2020 4 transparency files added for the 2018 to 2019 reporting year. 28 March 2019 3 transparency files added for the 2017 to 2018 reporting year. 22 March 2018 3 transparency files added for the 2016 to 2017 reporting year. 27 July 2017 First published.