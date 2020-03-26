National achievement rates tables (formerly success rates) for apprenticeships and education and training.

2018 to 2019 National achievement rates tables

A range of outputs on the 2018 to 2019 qualification achievement rates ( QARs ), produced to that year’s published methodology, have been provided here. More detail on methodology is available at Qualification achievement rates 2018 to 2019.

In addition, a number of other tables are available to give transparency to the system. These are available at National achievement rates tables: transparency data.

Additionally we provide some tables with time series to provide transparency on how performance has changed over time. To provide comparable data we retrospectively apply the latest methodology to the previous 2 years. They can be found on the 2018 to 2019 NARTs page.

2017 to 2018 National achievement rates tables

A range of outputs on the 2017 to 2018 qualification achievement rates ( QARs ), produced to that year’s published methodology, have been provided here. More detail on methodology is available at Qualification achievement rates 2017 to 2018.

2016 to 2017 National achievement rates tables

A range of outputs on the 2016 to 2017 qualification achievement rates ( QARs ), produced to that year’s published methodology, have been provided here. More detail on methodology is available at Qualification achievement rates 2016 to 2017.

2015 to 2016 National achievement rates tables

A range of outputs on the 2015 to 2016 qualification achievement rates ( QARs ), produced to that year’s published methodology, have been provided here. More detail on methodology is available here.

National achievement rates tables ( NARTs ) are intended to provide estimates against the published methodology for that particular year.

The implementation of the improved methodology for the 2015 to 2016 qualification achievement rates led to a significant impact on the estimates compared to previous years. For the first time, we published a three-year comparison at the national level as part of the Further education and skills statistics publication.

We have expanded this with further transparency data at an institutional level and included those that were redacted from the 2015 to 2016 NARTs . In no way do these data constitute a formal qualification achievement rate for these institutions and should not be used in such a way and/or for comparisons. All redactions are numbers that are considered not to provide a fair measure of performance of the provider but in the interests of transparency, we have published them separately.

National achievement rates tables

The NARTs are summary indicators of performance in apprenticeships and education and training. Individual providers use the data to benchmark their own targets and actual performance.

We produce the NARTs annually after the production of the qualification achievement rate reports.

For more information including headline statistics for these or any other FE data, please see the FE and skills statistical publications collection, the FE data library collection, and the NARTs collection.

National achievement rates tables 2018 to 2019

National achievement rates tables 2018 to 2019 26 March 2020

Official Statistics

National achievement rates tables 2017 to 2018

National achievement rates tables 2017 to 2018 28 March 2019

Official Statistics

National achievement rates tables 2016 to 2017

National achievement rates tables 2016 to 2017 22 March 2018

Official Statistics

National achievement rates tables 2015 to 2016

National achievement rates tables 2014 to 2015

National success rates tables 2013 to 2014

National success rates tables 2012 to 2013

Qualification achievement rates (formerly success rates)

26 March 2020 Added "National achievement rates tables 2018 to 2019" to the collection. 28 March 2019 Added information about the 2017 to 2018 national achievement rates tables. 22 March 2018 National achievement rates tables 2016 to 2017 added to collection. 27 July 2017 Transparency data has been added to the collection. 23 June 2017 Update on the provision of comparable data to the 2015 to 2016 national achievement rates tables in the future. 15 June 2017 Updated to include latest release to the national achievement rates tables for 2015 to 2016, including CSVs. 17 June 2016 New page titled SFA: national achievement rates tables 2014 to 2015: open data CSV files uploaded to collection on 17 June 2016. 9 April 2015 SFA: national success rates tables 2013 to 2014 and SFA: national success rates tables 2013 to 2014: open data CSV files added to document collection on 9 April 2015. 30 March 2015 Three new pages - SFA: qualification achievement rate 2014 to 2015, SFA: minimum standards 2014 to 2015 and SFA: qualification success rates for 2013 to 2014 - added to document collection on 30 March 2015. 16 April 2014 First published.