Statistics covering apprenticeships, including the apprenticeship service, and traineeships from August 2019 to January 2020, reported to date.
Apprenticeships and traineeships: March 2020 main text
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Pre-release access list: apprenticeships and traineeships March 2020
This release:
- presents apprenticeships and traineeships statistics, reported to date, for the first 2 quarters (August to January) of the academic year 2019 to 2020 for England
- includes monthly apprenticeship statistics, and registrations and commitments on the apprenticeship service
Final data for earlier years is also available, along with data for apprenticeships broken down by:
- learner characteristics including:
- gender
- ethnicity
- learners with learning difficulties and/or disabilities
- different geographical areas
Additional breakdowns of this data are available in the FE data library. Commentary and statistics specific to the last full academic year can be found in the Further education and skills: November 2019 statistics publication.
We will move all our further education and apprenticeship releases to a new platform during 2020. These plans are detailed in the ‘main text’ document.
All apprenticeships and traineeships data tables are located alongside the latest in-year data for wider further education and skills learning, published at Further education and skills: March 2020.
Contact and feedback
Further education statistical dissemination team
Rick Baker
Department for Education
2 St Paul’s Place
125 Norfolk Street
Sheffield
S1 2FJ
EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
