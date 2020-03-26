Provisional data for the period September to December 2019 and revised data for the period September 2018 to August 2019.
Documents
Main findings: state-funded schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 December 2019
HTML
State-funded schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 December 2019, charts and tables
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 12.2MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
State-funded schools most recent inspection data at 31 December 2019
State-funded schools inspections and outcomes: schools inspection data 1 September 2018 to 31 December 2019
Methodology: state-funded schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2019: methodology
HTML
Pre-release access list: state funded schools inspections and outcomes
HTML
Details
These statistics are about maintained schools and academies inspections in England and consist of:
- main findings
- tables, charts and individual school-level data
- quality and methodology report
- pre-release access list
Official statistics are produced impartially and are free from political influence.
Advertisement