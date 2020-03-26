Provisional data for the period September to December 2019 and revised data for the period September 2018 to August 2019.

State-funded schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 December 2019, charts and tables MS Excel Spreadsheet, 12.2MB

State-funded schools most recent inspection data at 31 December 2019 View onlineDownload CSV 16.5MB

State-funded schools inspections and outcomes: schools inspection data 1 September 2018 to 31 December 2019 View onlineDownload CSV 1.16MB

These statistics are about maintained schools and academies inspections in England and consist of:

main findings

tables, charts and individual school-level data

quality and methodology report

pre-release access list

Official statistics are produced impartially and are free from political influence.

