Apprenticeship, education and training annual national achievement rate tables (NARTs), including open data CSVs.

Documents

Main text: NARTs 2018 to 2019

PDF, 356KB, 9 pages

2018 to 2019 NARTs: apprenticeship standards explanatory paper

PDF, 772KB, 6 pages

2018 to 2019 apprenticeship NARTs overall headline

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2.22MB

2018 to 2019 apprenticeship NARTs overall institution

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 7.57MB

2018 to 2019 apprenticeship NARTs overall exclusions

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2.62MB

2018 to 2019 apprenticeship NARTs overall CSVs

ZIP, 2.6MB

2018 to 2019 education and training NARTs overall headline

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.08MB

2018 to 2019 education and training NARTs overall institution

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.82MB

2018 to 2019 education and training NARTs overall qualifications

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2.48MB

2018 to 2019 education and training NARTs overall exclusions

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.27MB

2018 to 2019 education and training NART overall GCSE pass rate and achievement rate

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 607KB

2018 to 2019 education and training NARTs overall CSVs

ZIP, 3.25MB

2018 to 2019 apprenticeship NARTs timely headline

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.8MB

2018 to 2019 apprenticeship NARTs timely institution

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 6.26MB

2018 to 2019 apprenticeship NARTs timely exclusions

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2.06MB

2018 to 2019 apprenticeship NARTs timely CSVs

ZIP, 2.01MB

2018 to 2019 education and training NARTs timely headline

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.08MB

2018 to 2019 education and training NARTs timely institution

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 5.34MB

2018 to 2019 education and training NARTs timely qualification

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2.35MB

2018 to 2019 education and training NARTs timely exclusions

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.25MB

2018 to 2019 education and training NARTs timely CSVs

ZIP, 2.82MB

2018 to 2019 NARTS three year trends - institutions

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 3.02MB

2018 to 2019 NARTS three year trends - apprenticeship SSA

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 150KB

National achievement rate tables 2018 to 2019 pre-release list

Details

A range of outputs on the 2018 to 2019 qualification achievement rates (QARs), produced to that year’s published methodology, have been provided here. More detail on methodology is available at Qualification achievement rates 2018 to 2019.

National achievement rates tables (NARTs) are intended to provide estimates against the published methodology for that particular year.

The NARTs are summary indicators of performance in apprenticeships and education and training. Individual providers use the data to benchmark their own targets and actual performance.

We also provide some tables with time series to provide transparency on how performance has changed over time. To provide comparable data we retrospectively apply the latest methodology to the previous two years.

In addition, a number of other tables are made available to give transparency to the system. They are available at National achievement rates tables: transparency data.

For more information on FE data, please see the FE and skills collection.

Contact details

Further education statistical production team

Andy Cooke

Department for Education
Cheylesmore House
Quinton Road
Coventry
CV1 2WT

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Published 26 March 2020