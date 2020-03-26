Apprenticeship, education and training annual national achievement rate tables (NARTs), including open data CSVs.

A range of outputs on the 2018 to 2019 qualification achievement rates ( QARs ), produced to that year’s published methodology, have been provided here. More detail on methodology is available at Qualification achievement rates 2018 to 2019.

National achievement rates tables ( NARTs ) are intended to provide estimates against the published methodology for that particular year.

The NARTs are summary indicators of performance in apprenticeships and education and training. Individual providers use the data to benchmark their own targets and actual performance.

We also provide some tables with time series to provide transparency on how performance has changed over time. To provide comparable data we retrospectively apply the latest methodology to the previous two years.

In addition, a number of other tables are made available to give transparency to the system. They are available at National achievement rates tables: transparency data.

For more information on FE data, please see the FE and skills collection.

Further education statistical production team

Andy Cooke

Department for Education

Cheylesmore House

Quinton Road

Coventry

CV1 2WT



This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.