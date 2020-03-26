Find, download and explore official Department for Education (DfE) statistics and data in England.
Use this service to find, download and explore official Department for Education (DfE) statistics and data in England for:
- children and young people - including social care
- further and higher education
- schools - including special schools and pupil referral units
The service will let you:
- view current and historical statistics - including annual headlines and trends
- view statistical charts and tables
- create your own tables
- download data files for your own analysis
Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales have their own websites to help you explore education statistics.
Before you start
To find specific performance and other information about schools and colleges near you use:
Find out more about statistics at DfE including our standards and release calendar.
