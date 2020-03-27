What schools will need to do during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Guidance for schools about temporarily closing
This guidance is for schools in England including:
- local-authority-maintained schools
- academies
- free schools
- alternative provision schools
- pupil referral units
- special schools
- independent schools
It sets out the principles we’d like all schools to follow.
We will update this guidance as we have further information available.
DfE coronavirus helpline
EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Telephone 0800 046 8687
If you have a query about coronavirus (COVID-19), relating to schools and other educational establishments in England contact our helpline.
Lines are open Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm and weekends 10am to 4pm.
27 March 2020
Updated questions on ‘How are vulnerable children defined’, 'Is it compulsory for parents of vulnerable children to accept their place offer', 'Will critical workers or parents of vulnerable children be penalised if they do not send their child to school', 'What should schools do if vulnerable children do not attend school' and what public health advice should schools follow'.
First published.
