Data on the difference in employees’ average earnings from April 2018 to March 2019.

Documents

Gender Pay Gap Report 2019

PDF, 353KB, 8 pages

Details

Gender Pay Gap legislation introduced in April 2017 requires all employers of 250 or more employees to publish their gender pay gap as of 31 March 2019. The gender pay gap is the difference between the average earnings of men and women, expressed relative to men’s earnings.

