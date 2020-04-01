Information on the process for providers wishing to close ITT provision and withdrawal of initial teacher training accreditation.
Initial teacher training (ITT): provider closure and withdrawal of ITT accreditation
PDF, 238KB, 12 pages
If you’re an accredited initial teacher training (ITT) and no longer wish to offer ITT, you must:
- inform the Department for Education
- follow the procedures set out in this document
Last updated 1 April 2020
Replaced the guidance with an updated version.
First published.
