Initial teacher training (ITT): provider closure and withdrawal of ITT accreditation

Information on the process for providers wishing to close ITT provision and withdrawal of initial teacher training accreditation.

If you’re an accredited initial teacher training (ITT) and no longer wish to offer ITT, you must:

  • inform the Department for Education
  • follow the procedures set out in this document
Published 18 May 2015
Last updated 1 April 2020 + show all updates

  1. Replaced the guidance with an updated version.

  2. First published.

